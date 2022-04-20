PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to clean up hydraulic fluid that spilled on Smith Street in Palmer Wednesday morning.

According to the Palmer Fire Department, crews are working to contain approximately six gallons of hydraulic fluid on Smith Street.

In case of a spill of hazardous material that may contaminate the environment, your local fire department should be called immediately and then notify the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection. The Palmer Fire Department said MassDEP has been notified.