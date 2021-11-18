Hyundai donates $10,000 to Food Bank of Western Massachusetts

(WWLP) – The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts received a huge donation from local Hyundai car dealers Thursday.

An average of 107,000 people receive meals monthly from the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts. “We’ve seen a slight dip in food insecurity in since 2020 however, food insecurity is nearly 10 percent higher than it was in 2019.” Jillian Morgan, Corporate relations officer

Hyundai dealerships from around western Massachusetts came together to donate $10,000 to the food bank. The funds will be used to address food insecurity and provide nutritious food to communities across all of western Massachusetts.

“This will go a long way in providing meals to our neighbors facing food insecurity in western Massachusetts.” Jillian Morgan, Corporate relations officer

For every $1 donated to the food bank they can provide four meals to local families, that means with this $10,000 check they’ll be able to provide 40,000 meals to people locally.

“With rising food costs and everything it’s great for us to give back to people who need it and definitely deserve it.” Brian Houser, General Manager of Balise Hyundai Springfield

The food bank has seen a slight dip in food insecurity in 2021 compared to 2020 but overall the need is elevated compared to previous years. The need is nearly 10 percent higher now than it was in 2019.

“We’re so honored to be here and give back to the community, especially in such a strong time of need. Carka Cosenzi, President of Town and Car Auto Group / Country Hyundai

“We want to be able to set an example so others will follow in our path and do the next great thing.” Gary Rome, President and CEO Gary Rome Hyundai

If you are in need of help and are able to go online you can find a pantry near you on the Food Bank of Western Massachusetts website or give them a call at 413-247-9738.