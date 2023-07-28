CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers using I-391 next week should be prepared for a detour and traffic delays.

The Chicopee Street northbound on-ramp to I-391 southbound will be closed for scheduled work from 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31, Tuesday, August 1, and Friday, August 4. Road work is dependent on weather conditions.

Drivers will be guided on a detour route to Meadow Street, to Grattan Street, and then to I-391 southbound. Signs and traffic control devices will be used to direct drivers through the work zone.

The I-391 Exit 3 southbound ramp will also be closed from 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday, July 31, Tuesday, August 1, and Friday, August 4. Detours will be placed for drivers to use Exit 2 and take Route 116 to the Exit 3 off ramp.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) workers are continuing bridge and road repairs that began three weeks ago.

