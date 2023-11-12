MARLBOROUGH, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) announced that the I-495 southbound ramp that carries traffic to I-290 westbound in Hudson and Marlborough will be closed overnight beginning on Sunday.

The ramp closure will begin at 11 p.m. on Sunday and at 11 p.m. on Monday, and on Tuesday, according to MassDOT.

During the work, the following detour will be in place:

When the I-495 southbound exit 65B ramp to I-290 westbound is closed, traffic will be directed to continue on I-495 southbound and instead use exit 63A, (Route 20 eastbound), in order to reverse direction onto I-495 northbound back to exit 65B, (I-290 westbound).

Anyone who is traveling through these areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. All of the scheduled work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.