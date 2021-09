WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The southbound side of I-91 in West Springfield is closed after a crash Friday morning.

According to MassDOT, a crash occurred near mile marker 9.4 on the southbound side on Interstate 91. MassDOT said there are serious injuries. Drivers are being diverted to Riverdale Street and should expect delays in the area.

22News will update the story as soon as additional information is released.