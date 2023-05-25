CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A special visit Thursday to our 22News studios from a local organization dedicated to helping our youth.

Springfield-based non-profit, I Found Light Against All Odds, stopped by to thank 22News for supporting their mission and message for the last five years. The organization has been dedicated to assisting local young people with social, emotional, and economic issues that they are experiencing in their lives, in addition to various fundraising events.

Founder and CEO Stefan Davis told 22News what our coverage has meant to them, “22News, it’s your anniversary. Our fifth year anniversary was last year in 2022. We felt that over the years, 22News has been a prime supporter of I Found Light Against All Odds. And now, I Found Light Against All Odds Light House for homeless girls. Through thick and through thin, through pandemics… through everything.”

22News Anchor Ciara Speller has been involved with I Found Light for the last five years and was also presented with a plaque.

The organization is currently gearing up for their 6th annual golf classic featuring NBA legends on July 10th at Twin Hills Country Club. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Lighthouse Project for girls ages 18 through 20 who are housing insecure.