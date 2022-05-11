SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is rebuilding a new crosswalk on State Street in front of the Central Library in an effort to reduce pedestrian accidents there.

The location has seen many pedestrian accidents, some deadly. The city has tried several times to implement a solution, but they haven’t been effective. The city is now in the process of constructing a new crosswalk and adjusting the flow of traffic in another attempt to protect pedestrians.

22News I-Team reporter Taylor Knight takes a look at the project to find out how it will impact people who drive and cross there everyday. Watch the report on the new State Street crosswalk plan, Thursday on 22News at 6PM.