CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is slated to receive upwards of $9-billion in federal Infrastructure money to fix aging roads and bridges. The 22News I-Team sifted through data from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation to find out which bridges in western Massachusetts are rated as deficient.

Hundreds of bridges throughout Massachusetts need repair. Of the more than 5,200 bridges in the state, 456 or nearly 9 percent are classified as structurally deficient.

Carrie Lavallee, deputy administrator and chief engineer for MassDOT, said a structurally deficient bridge doesn’t mean the bridge is unsafe. The designation simply indicates that some or all of the bridge components require repair or replacement.

Two of the most traveled bridges in western Massachusetts are rated structurally deficient. The I-291 over-pass over Dwight Street in Springfield and the I-291 off-ramp to Page Blvd are both inspected more frequently. Inspectors are tasked with predicting the rate of deterioration to prioritize which structure gets repaired first.

“We also take into account the location-specific factors. And this could be anything from the length of the detour, the amount of traffic, the traffic volume on it. The type of road the bridge is on,” said Lavallee

The 22News I-Team discovered other bridges in need of repair:

St. James Avenue bridge over I-291 and over the railroad tracks.

MassPike bridge over I-291 near MassPike entrance on Burnett Road in Chicopee.

Route 5 over the Westfield River just south of Bondi’s Island in Agawam.

I-91 over Mt. Tom Road/Pleasant Street in Northampton.

I-91 over Hockanum Road in Northampton.

Many bridges may not look aesthetically pleasing, with chipping paint and rust showing through, but Lavallee said they’re still safe to drive over.

“It does not necessarily mean that it’s unsafe. So when we’re evaluating it we’re not evaluating it on aesthetics. The condition ratings we look at are just based on the safety and structural deficiency of the bridge,” said Lavellee.