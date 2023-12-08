CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) was at the 22News studios Friday to drop off some bikes!

IBEW Instructor Chris Paluck came with a few of his students. He says he challenged them only two weeks ago to raise money for the bikes, and was astonished by what they accomplished.

Paluck said he was inspired by the memory of longtime 22News reporter Sy Becker, who sadly died in October, “To be honest, in honor of Sy Becker’s passing, I saw a story on it this fall and I remember that he really loved the bikes and I remember talking to him about it and it was time to do this in his memory as well.”

This year, 22News has dedicated our Toys For Tots collections to Sy’s memory, and as of Friday, December 8th, we have collected more toys than ever before.