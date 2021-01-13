Ice has been forming on area rivers and ponds

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There was plenty of ice and snow at the Oxbow in Northampton back in January of 2015 but that was not the case Wednesday and this is usually the time of year when we see the coldest temperatures of the season.

Our average high temperatures for this time of year are usually in the lower 30s and our average low temperatures are usually in the mid teens.

We flew SkyView22 over the Oxbow Marina in Northampton and you can see the ice has been forming due to the cold temperatures we’ve had over the last couple of days but it isn’t safe and no one was venturing out on it.

Always remember to keep off ice that is 2 inches or less thick. You can ice fish when the ice is at least 4 inches thick. Ice 5 to 6 inches thick will support snowmobiles and ATVs, 8 to 12 inches of ice will hold small cars and trucks. And the ice needs to be 12 to 15 inches thick to support medium sized trucks.

Currents on rivers and streams can create holes in the ice and can make ice thickness unpredictable. Because of these factors ice can never be considered completely safe.