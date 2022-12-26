(WWLP) – If in search of ice skating spots this winter, 22News has gathered locations in the western Massachusetts area to check out.
Indoor ice skating locations
- UMASS Amherst: Mullins Memorial Center – 200 Commonwealth Ave, Amherst, MA 01003
Public Skating starts at $5 for children 12 and under. Adult tickets are $7. Any skate rentals cost $5.
Recreational ice skating is offered to the community through the year. Amherst Hockey Association is teaching children 4 to 18 through Learn to Skate and Learn to Play programs, an all-girls Learn to Play team, co-ed travel teams, and an all-girls House team for all levels.
There is also a Skating Club of Amherst that gives children a chance to participate in a Learn-to-Skate program or private lessons.
- West Springfield: Olympia Ice Skating Arena – 125 Capital Dr #1354, West Springfield, MA 01089
This arena is home to the Western New England University men’s and woman’s ice hockey teams. The arena is open year round. Figure and ice skating lessons and hockey leagues are offered.
- Easthampton: Lossone Rink at Williston Northampton School – Greenwood Ct, Easthampton, MA 01027
- skate sharpening, no skate rentals
- Greenfield: Collins/Moylan Skating Rink – 41 Barr Ave, Greenfield, MA 01301
- Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) operated rink
- Extensive amount of skating programs offered
- Public skating and skate rentals is $6
- Holyoke: Fitzpatrick Arena – 575 Maple St, Holyoke, MA 01040
- Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) operated rink
- Extensive amount of skating programs offered
- Public skating and skate rentals is $6
- North Adams: Peter W. Foote Vietnam Veterans Memorial Skating Rink – South, 1267 Church St, North Adams, MA 01247
Current public skate hours is Monday to Thursday between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. On Friday’s they will remain open from 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. and between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. For the weekends, it will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Public skate fees for adults are $10.00, children (12 and under) is $5.00, and seniors are $3.00.
- Pittsfield: Pittsfield Boys & Girls Club Skating Arena – 16 Melville St, Pittsfield, MA 01201
For public skating, the area is to be open on Saturdays and Sundays from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Children and club members are to pay $5. For adults and non-club members it costs $7 to skate. Not open on New Years Eve or New Years Day.
- Springfield:
- Cyr Arena – Inside of Forest Park on 200 Trafton Rd, Springfield, MA 01108
- Public skating takes place from Friday to Saturday from 7:00 p.m. and 8:50 p.m.. And on Sundays from 2:00 p.m. until 3:50 p.m. For youth admission is $3 and adults are $5. Skate rentals cost $4.
- The Stephen O’Brien Memorial Learn to Skate Program has two final sessions for interested skaters. January 7th and January 14th from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. the sessions are to take place. However, won’t be available New Year’s Eve.
- Smead Ice Arena – 1780 Roosevelt Ave, Springfield, MA 01109
- Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) operated rink
- Extensive amount of skating programs offered
- Public skating and skate rentals is $6
Outdoor ice skating locations
- Northampton: Smith College Paradise Pond
- No skate rentals
- Florence: Florence Civic Center – 90 Park St, Florence, MA 01062
- No skate rentals
- Goshen: DAR State Park Outdoor Ice Skating
- No skate rentals
- Greenfield: Beacon Field Outdoor Ice Skating Rink – 61 Beacon St, Greenfield, MA 01301
- Holyoke: 125 Reservation Road, Holyoke, MA 01040 – Lake Bray at Mount Tom State Reservation – When weather permits, the lake is cleared for skating.
- Community Field Park – Community Field Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040
- South Hadley: Beachgrounds Park – 116 Main St, South Hadley, MA 01075
- No skate rentals
- Westfield:
- Amelia Park Arena – 21 S Broad St, Westfield, MA 01085 – Prices vary on the amount of hours you skate. For 1 hour it is $7 per adult or $5 for child and senior/military. While 2 hours is $10 per adult, $8 per child, and $5 per senior/military. On Saturday night skate from 8:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. it is $10 per adult, $10 per child, and $5 per senior and military. Skate rentals are $4 per pair.
- Easthampton:
- Nashawannuck Pond
- No skate rentals
- Williston-Northampton School Pond – 55-85 Park St, Easthampton, MA 01027
- No skate rentals
- Springfield: MGM Skating Rink – One MGM Way, Springfield, MA 01103
- MGM Springfield Ice Skating Rink hours will be:
- Monday: Closed
- Tuesday: Closed
- Wednesday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Thursday: 4 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Friday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Saturday: 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Sunday: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- New Year’s Day: 12:00 p.m. – 10 p.m.
- Admission Information:
- Sapphire/Pearl/Gold Admission $10
- Sapphire/Pearl/Gold Skate Rental $6
- Platinum/NOIR Admission & Skate Rental Member and up to 1 guest: FREE
- Adults: $14
- Child (12 and under): $10
- Veterans, Active Duty Military & First Responders (ID Required): $10
- All skate rentals are $6
