CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It is important to resist the urge to feed wildlife during the winter season.

MassWildlife receives inquiries regarding whether or not to feed wildlife every single year. While wanting to feed the wild has its good intentions, supplemental feeding of wildlife usually does more harm than good.

Some wildlife change their behavior seasonally to adapt to the cold temperatures and the scarce food supplies. If humans begin to feed them, it can alter that behavior and have detrimental and sometimes deadly effects.

Massachusetts wildlife has adapted over thousands of years to cope with the winter weather, including deep snow, cold temperatures, and high winds. Supplemental feed sites gather wildlife into high densities, which can do the following:

Attract predators and increase the risk of death by wild predators or domestic pets.

Spread diseases among wildlife or cause other health issues such as Rumen acidosis in deer and Aflatoxicosis in turkeys.

It causes aggression and competition over food, wasting vital energy reserves and potentially leading to injury or death.

Reduce fat reserves, as wild animals use energy traveling to and from the feeding site.

Cause wildlife to cross roads more frequently, therefore increasing vehicle collisions.

Negatively impacts vegetation and habitat in areas where feeding congregates animals.

Giving wildlife food at any time of year, not just winter, teaches them to rely on humans for food, which makes survival harder for them and can lead to human and wildlife conflicts.

The best way to help during the winter is to step back and allow their instincts to take over. To help any wildlife near your home, focus on improving the wildlife habitat on or near your property, by including natural food and cover, such as some conifer cover and regenerating forest or brushy habitat.

Backyard bird feeding during winter months is generally acceptable, it is recommended to use native plants and water to attract birds to your yard. Bird seed on the ground can unintentionally attract wildlife, including bears, turkeys, small mammals like squirrels and mice, and predators like foxes, fishers, and coyotes that feed on small mammals.