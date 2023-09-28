SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The RMV and State Representative Carlos Gonzalez’s office are holding an immigrant driver’s license workshop at Valley Venture Mentors in Springfield.

It is meant to help immigrants with the step-by-step process of obtaining a driver’s license. Attendees will also get the most up-to-date information about the documents needed to secure a license, which has changed since the passing of the Work and Family Mobility Act.

The event will be held at Valley Venture Mentors located at 276 Bridge Street in Springfield at 11 a.m.

“This workshop highlights the significant interest and need for information surrounding the new law, particularly in cities like Springfield,” said Representative Carlos Gonzalez. “I want to emphasize that this law not only impacts public safety but also has the potential to generate around $5 million for the Massachusetts economy. It is essential to educate residents about this law to ensure their compliance and enable them to take full advantage of the opportunities it presents.”