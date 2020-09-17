Impacts of drought continue to be felt across western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – All summer long western Massachusetts has been experiencing very dry conditions. Many lawns turned yellow and brown.

We flew SkyView22 over the Connecticut River in Springfield. Places that would typically be underwater are now dry land. There is even a large sand bar that extends out into the middle of the river.

Farmers across western Massachusetts have been feeling the effects of the ongoing drought.

“It’s so dry, no natural rain in almost 10 weeks the most we had was a spot shower, probably ¾ between the two showers we had,” said Tom Calabrese of Calabrese Farms in Southwick.

The latest U.S. drought monitor remains unchanged from last week for western Massachusetts with most of Hampden County still in the severe drought category.

Parts of southeastern Massachusetts and most of Rhode Island however are now in the extreme drought category.

So far this year at Westover Air Reserve Base in Chicopee, they are reporting a rainfall deficit of just over 3 inches of rain.

It’s important to remember that rainfall varies from place to place especially during the summer due to scattered showers and thunderstorms so some spots have seen a lot less rainfall.