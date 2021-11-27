Importance of Small Business Saturday

(WWLP) – This Saturday is Small Business Saturday and many shoppers are opting to shop locally for upcoming holiday festivities.

The holidays are finally in full swing, the state is encouraging consumers to reserve some of their holiday shopping time and money for small businesses.

Dani Antes, Store Manager Cedars Chest in Northampton, told 22News, “it’s super important given the year that we had obviously, locals have been so wonderful about coming out and supporting business. We want them to continue to come out and show up we’ve got plenty of beautiful products in stock.”

Small businesses are still under a tremendous amount of pressure after the pandemic much businesses either had to close, had severe labor shortages, or didn’t make enough in profits.

“We really struggled to have staffing and unlike a lot of other places that can run with two staff members we need a minimum of 6 people to have our business up and running in the holidays so we definitely ask for people to be patient with us”, Antes added.

On Small Business Saturday it’s important to invest in your community so shop and dine locally. Kill two birds with one stone by buying and gifting your loved ones unique gifts while also supporting your local business

One holiday shopper, Kass Jensen, said, “there are so many stores that are really unique and when you walk in you never know what you are going to find, so I think it is really awesome to support them and you can find many cool things that you wouldn’t be able to find elsewhere.”

“Shopping locally supports people around you which supports the whole world”, another shopper, Jessica Carey said.

As the holidays continue be sure to shop or grab a bite to eat in your town.