Importance of talking to your kids about internet safety

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Internet safety is always a concern for parents but especially during the holidays when your children are probably unwrapping new technology.

Cell phones, tablets, and computers are all at the top of your kid’s Christmas wish-list. These and other devices can all connect to the internet, which why its important to warn your kids about the dangers lurking behind their screen.

The number one rule? Tech Director Tony Russell-Smith from YES Computers told 22News, “Be careful where you put your personal information.” Many devices also include a ‘save password’ feature, which poses a danger for kids using social media and could lead to cyber bullying.

“If you sign into social media on another computer, you might have to consider your account compromised because someone else can access it from the save password option,” said Russell-Smith.

Local law enforcement recommend you download the same apps your kids do, so you understand what they’re using. For younger kids, set a time limits for how long they can use their device. Parents can also download monitoring apps which can be used to implement parental controls.