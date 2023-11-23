CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days as families everywhere are joining together to feast on a turkey dinner.

Nearly 49 million people are expected to take to the highways to spend the Thanksgiving holiday with family and friends, according to the American Red Cross, which makes it one of the busiest times of the year for road traffic.

Many people are traveling on Thanksgiving to either see family, attend a football game, or pick up a Thanksgiving meal. If you’re planning to travel by car on Thursday, try to avoid the peak travel times and follow these tips to help keep you safe:

Make sure your car is in good condition for a road trip. Pack an emergency preparedness kit, supplies, and a first aid kit in your vehicle. Share travel plans with a family member or friend. Check the weather before departing and along your route. Plan for travel around any storms that may be coming. Be well-rested and alert. Buckle up, slow down, and don’t drive impaired. Follow the rules of the road and use caution in work zones. Give your full attention to the road. Avoid distractions such as cell phones. Make frequent stops. During long trips, rotate drivers. If you’re too tired to drive, stop and get some rest. If you have car trouble, pull off the road as far as possible.