(WWLP) – A warning to properly dispose of smoking materials, after it was the cause of a house fire in Orange, Saturday afternoon.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was started by smoking materials that were thrown out near an exterior deck. The duplex was destroyed in the fire but no one was hurt.

According to the state fire marshal, smoking fires can smolder undetected for a long time before bursting into flames. If you do smoke, local fire say to be a responsible smoker and put it out completely and safely. “You want to make sure you are disposing of those materials properly.

So that would look like putting it in a pot with sand in it, a bucket with water in it, something you can put your material out and make sure its all the way out the first time,” says W. Springfield Fire Lieutenant, Tony Spear.

The State Fire Marshal said they see a rise in this scenario every spring when more people step outside to smoke.