SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A beloved Springfield dam has received some new upgrades.

Watershops Pond Dam was recently improved by GZA experts, who have been monitoring the dam. During a forum Thursday night, they informed the public that the dam underwent upgrades to its outdated hydraulics and electrical components.

The gates were replaced to make sure the dam operates properly and help the city with flood control. The next step is improving access points, to ensure adequate recreation access to the dam.

“We are working with the city to designate a few access points that already exist at the Alden Street Boat ramp, Alden Street Park, and also gonna resurgent Sullivan Park to help restore water access for kayakers and other non-motorized boats and fisherman,” said GZA member, Jennifer Burke.

The Springfield Conservation and Nature Stewardship would also like to see invasive species removed to protect water quality. Their hope is that the changes to Watershops Pond will spur changes in other waterways around the city.

