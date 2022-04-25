BOSTON (SHNS) – Municipal officials in western Mass. will have four opportunities over the next few months to get detailed advice on how to better leverage state funding for their communities.

Local leaders are invited to attend a series of virtual information sessions sponsored by the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, the Franklin Regional Council of Governments and the Pioneer Valley Planning Commission.

The webinars will focus on building local capacity to pursue grant opportunities and increasing the number of successful grant applications in the region. The first session in the series took place on April 12 and focused on Community OneStop for Growth, the state grant application portal rolled out by the Baker-Polito administration last year. The platform allows local officials to apply for multiple grant programs through one centralized, streamlined process. A recording of the event is available on the FRCOG website.

Future events are scheduled for April 26, May 10, May 24 and June 14 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with this month’s session to feature representatives from the Federal Highway Administration and MassDOT.

In the following weeks, municipal leaders will hear from the Massachusetts Historical Commission, Mass Cultural Council, the Massachusetts Broadband Institute, and the Executive Office of Technology Services and Security. The offices of state Rep. Natalie Blais and Sens. Jo Comerford, Anne Gobi, Adam Gomez, Adam Hinds, Eric Lesser and John Velis helped organize the series, according to FRCOG. Attendees can register for the Zoom sessions online. Community One Stop for Growth applications for fiscal year 2023 must be submitted between May 2 and June 3.