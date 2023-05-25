CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Memorial Day is a federal holiday to honor the men and women who have died while serving in the Armed Forces.

In observance of the holiday, most government services are unavailable on Memorial Day and many private businesses are closed. Banks, federal offices, libraries, post offices and all municipal buildings will be closed along with the RMV, schools and even the stock market.

Here is a look at what is open, and what is not this Memorial Day:

Banks: Closed

Federal Offices: Closed

Libraries: Closed

Malls: Open, but most closing early. See below for specific hours

Municipal Offices: Closed

Post Office: Closed, no mail delivery

Public Transit: See below for schedule changes and cancellations

Registry of Motor Vehicles: Closed

Restaurants: Open

Retail Stores: Most open, but some are closing early (see shopping mall hours)

Schools: Closed

State Offices: Closed

Stock Market: Closed

Public Transportation will also see some changes. There will be no service for the Berkshire and Franklin Regional Transit Authorities. For the PVTA, Springfield and Northampton-area routes will operate on a Sunday schedule.

BRTA: No Service

FRTA: No Service,

PVTA: Springfield and Northampton-area routes operating on Sunday schedule. UMass Transit Routes will not operate.

Local malls will be open, but with reduced hours, most closing earlier than usual, restaurant and cinema hours may vary:

Enfield Square Mall: Open 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Hampshire Mall: Open 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Arizona Pizza: Closed Cinemark: First showing 10:30 a.m., last showing 10:35 p.m. Dick’s Sporting Goods: 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. FunHub: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. Interskate91: 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. JCPenney: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. JoAnn Fabric and Crafts: 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. PetSmart: 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. PiNZ: Closed Planet Fitness: 7:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Target: 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m. Trader Joe’s: 8:00 a.m.- 9:00 p.m.

Holyoke Mall at Ingleside: Open 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. 110 Grill: 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Best Buy: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Hobby Lobby: 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. JCPenney: 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Macy’s: 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Ninety Nine Restaurant and Pub: 11:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Planet Fitness: 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sumo Japanese Steakhouse: 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Target: 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. TD Bank: CLOSED

Lee Premium Outlets: Open 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Thornes Marketplace: Open 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Service-related businesses, such as restaurants and retail stores, are generally open but may be operating on reduced hours.