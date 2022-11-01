WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With just seven days away from the 2022 midterm elections, time is running out for early voting.

Tuesday was the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot. That said, Secretary of the Commonwealth Bill Galvin is encouraging everyone who has their mail-in ballot ready to get in the mail. This is the second year that any voter in the state was allowed to vote early by mail and in person.

West Springfield City Clerk Otto Frizzell told 22News, “By mail, the turnout has been huge. In-person early voting steady, not overwhelming. Right now, I’m showing over 4,700 early voters either by mail or in-person.”

The West Springfield City Clerk clarified for us, as long as your ballot is post-marked by Election Day, it will be counted, but after Tuesday it will likely be after races are called.

If you missed Tuesday’s deadlines, you can still vote early in-person until Friday. You can find your early in-person polling place on the Secretary of State website.