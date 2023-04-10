HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Job seekers are invited to attend an in-person job fair at the Holyoke Mall.

The Get Hired Job Fair will have more than two dozen employers from multiple industries across the region represented. They will be interviewing and hiring on the spot. There will also be opportunities to connect with other businesses in need of an applicant’s specific job skills.

The job fair takes place on Wednesday, April 12 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the mall’s lower-level Macy’s Court. It is free and open to the public.