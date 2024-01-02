WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inaugural ceremonies will occur for city councils, school committees, mayors, and more all across western Massachusetts on Tuesday.

In Westfield, Mayor Michael McCabe will be sworn in, alongside city council members, school committee, and other election winners. That’s at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Westfield High School.

Mayor-elect Virginia “Ginny” Desorgher will be sworn in in Greenfield, alongside other elected officials at the John Zon Community Center on Pleasant Street at 10 a.m.

In Pittsfield, Governor Maura Healey will be in attendance to celebrate the swearing-in of Mayor Peter Marchetti, city councilors, and other elected officials at Pittsfield City Hall, that’s also at 10 a.m.

In Holyoke, City Clerk Brenna McGee will be swearing in members of the city council and school committee, as well as Holyoke’s Treasurer Rory Casey, who’s in the upstairs auditorium at Holyoke City Hall at 10 a.m.

In West Springfield, new election officials will be sworn in for the town council and school committee. That’s taking place at the Justin Morgan Auditorium on Central Street at 6 p.m.