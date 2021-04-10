Incoming rain will help drought conditions in western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The rainfall deficit in western Massachusetts continues into April.

So far this month, we’ve had less than two-tenths of an inch of rain, when we normally average about 3.7 inches by the end of the month.

In March, we had 1.86 inches of rain total, which is a rainfall deficit of 1.64 inches compared to the average. So we are significantly lacking rainfall.

According to the U.S. Drought monitor, we officially have Level 1 drought conditions. There are worse drought conditions farther north into Vermont and New Hampshire.

But the good news is that we do have chances of rain in the next few days that will likely not rid the drought completely, but they will bring us in the right direction.