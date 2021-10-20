Increase for food and shelter in Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Acting Mayor of Boston Kim Janey has declared addiction and homelessness a public health crisis.

22News spoke with the Springfield Rescue Mission who has seen an increase in need for food and shelter in Hampden County. In Boston, that public health crisis announcement includes banning tents and temporary shelters. City officials will give those living on the streets advance notice they need to leave.

22News spoke with a local agency about the issues around homelessness and addiction here in western Massachusetts.

“We’ve noticed an influx of people coming in for the breakfast in the morning, plus it’s a little cooler in the morning these days so they may just be coming in to warm up, have something hot to drink or eat. But also lunch has been picking up. So that’s something we’re aware of and trying to prepare for.” Kevin Ramsdell, Executive Director at Springfield Rescue Mission

Ramsdell said they’re also hoping COVID cases stay down and that gathering restrictions do not return, as they plan on doing their sit down meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas. He said they’ve also seen a shortage in donations, if you’d like to donate to the rescue mission visit springfieldrescuemission.org.