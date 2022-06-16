AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Have you ever called 911 by mistake on your iPhone? An increase of accidental calls are being made from riders are Six Flags New England in Agawam.

According to the Agawam Police Department, the increase in accidental calls ties up emergency lines, and resources are spent trying to verify if there is an emergency. Police are asking callers to stay on the line and explain the reason or pick up the phone if they receive a call back if they accidentally called 911.

For people who have an iPhone, there is an Emergency SOS setting that will automatically call 911 when you press and hold the power button and one of the volume buttons. A countdown will begin and an alert sounds. If the countdown ends and you are still holding the buttons, the iPhone will call 911.

The feature is in place for those in an emergency that cannot dial 911 however, it can be turned off in order to avoid calling by mistake.

There is an option to turn off the feature by navigating to Settings, then tap Emergency SOS where you can turn Auto Call on or off. Open the Settings app on your iPhone.

22News contacted Six Flags New England for a statement but has yet to hear back.