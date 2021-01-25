Increase of gas prices in Springfield to slow down

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Gas prices in western Massachusetts have increased in the past week by 1.7 cents.

According to Gas Buddy, the average price for a gallon of gas in Springfield is $2.32. Comparing to nearby areas, Worcester is currently $2.34 a gallon, Connecticut is $2.47 a gallon and Hartford is $2.43 a gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has increased 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.40/g Monday. The national average is up 14.4 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 12.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

“Finally, after several weeks of sharply rising gas prices, the pace of price increases has slowed significantly in recent days as prices are now largely caught up to oil’s increases as of late,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While the national average remains at its highest level since the pandemic, increases are likely to slow down in the immediate short-term unless and until oil prices see renewed momentum. When it comes to demand, Pay with GasBuddy data showed last week’s gasoline demand at its highest level since November, another bullish factor as the nation continues to see slow improvement from the pandemic.”

Drivers in our area are currently paying 20.9 cents more per gallon than they were last month.

