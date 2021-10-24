Increased security at Springfield Public Schools following nationwide threat

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Monday students across Springfield Public Schools may notice a heightened police presence. It comes after a threat was made on social media involving Central High School, but Springfield Public Schools said the threat is not directed at local schools.

According to Springfield Public Schools, the threat appears to have been made against a school out of state. However, there will be extra security at the city’s schools out of an abundance of caution.

Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News a social media message came from Texas, but then it was shared by two people here and now investigators are looking for answers.

“When something comes across like that, our number one priority is the safety of my students, the teachers, staff, administration and families so that’s what we did. We’ll continue to investigate to get to the bottom of it,” Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said.

Springfield Public Schools said in a Facebook post that they have been working with officials following a quote, “anonymous Snapchat post threatening harm against a Central High School.” The district said the post was a red flag for other high schools with the same name across the country. It’s unclear where exactly the threat originated from. Griffin Polaga goes to Springfield College and said a story like this unfortunately doesn’t surprise him.

“It’s crazy that someone tweeting or someone putting something on Snapchat can just then put hundreds of people’s lives at risk,” Polga said.

The local investigation is being conducted by the Springfield Police Detective’s Unit, and anyone with information is asked to call.