CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s Independence Day and people are on the road traveling to and from their destinations.

Holiday celebrations are happening across the country Tuesday, and many Americans are out taking part in festivities. Earlier this week, 22News spoke with Triple A and they projected that 50.7 million Americans would be traveling at least 50 miles for Independence Day weekend as some people are off of work for the holiday.

They say the best time to travel today is after 6 p.m., and once the Fourth of July festivities die down, Triple A says your best bet is to hit the road before 2 p.m. on Wednesday.