Indian Orchard awarded $20K in state funding

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Representatives Orlando Ramos and Jake Oliveira were in Indian Orchard Thursday to present $20,000 in state funding that was secured for the community during the last budget cycle.

The funds will go toward the Indian Orchard Blooms Campaign to pay for hanging flower baskets throughout the community as well as the 5th annual food truck festival taking place this weekend. 5th annual Food Truck Festival will be located on 117 Main Street in Indian Orchard Saturday from 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Food trucks:

Las Tripletas

Chicken man

Yummy Yummy

MJs steak and cheese

Fire House Hot dogs

Canta Gallo

Fish Grease

Normas Franks and more

Carlos Pinchos

Crave Food truck

Thai Chilli

Mr. Whippey Soft Swirl

Representative Ramos told 22News, the Indian Orchard Citizens Council is constantly working to expand community programs like this. “They do a lot here in Indian Orchard, I mean, not just the Blooms Campaign, and not just the Food Truck Festival, they continue to provide Indian Orchard families with great opportunities and a lot of things to do in this wonderful community.”

Ramos said the entire Springfield delegation supported allocating these funds to the Indian Orchard community.