SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This has been a meaningful day for new moms and other women who live in Springfield’s Indian Orchard neighborhood and who are about to give birth.

The Indian Orchard Citizens Council hosted a community baby shower Saturday, held in conjunction with the Baystate Health Wesson Women’s Clinic. The moms and moms-to-be received gifts, as well as good advice toward a healthy start for their children.

22News spoke with Dora Robison, the project director, who recommends, “Go get health care immediately, even the suspicion that you’re pregnant to get the care to reduce infant mortality, all of these things that may be preventable.”

The Indian Orchard Citizens Council sees Saturday’s event as helping to encourage the well being of residents who live in this Springfield neighborhood.