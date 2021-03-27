Indian Orchard Citizens Council gives out Easter baskets to children

INDIAN ORCHARD, Mass. (WWLP) –The Easter Bunny made an appearance to help families overcome the limitations and burdens the Pandemic has placed on parents and their children.

Making human contact through drive-by has become a way of life during the past year. On Saturday afternoon some two hundred children received Easter Baskets from the Indian Orchard Citizens Council and the neighborhood merchants who helped fill these baskets for the children. The idea is that the boys and girls should not have to suffer the dislocation prompted by the virus.

“We’re trying to help the families. They’ve had a tough time and we want to give back,” Maria Roy, an event organizer said.

“You know so many things at the same time and they’re stuck in the house and not only that, the kids will be going back to school,” Lisa Thompson another organizer said.

And so with the cooperation from Indian Orchard volunteers and donations from store owners who do business in this closely knit neighborhood, hundreds of children received their traditional Easter Basket in these non-traditional times. Every child who had been registered for this special gift went home with an Easter Basket.