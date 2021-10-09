Indian Orchard food truck festival returns

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Indian Orchard neighborhood celebrated their return to pre-pandemic times with their day-long, fifth annual food truck festival.

People gathered across from Myrtle Street Park in the heart of the neighborhood, attracting dozens of Indian Orchard residents. The food was as popular as always, and after last year’s festival cancellation, neighbors were happy to gather face-to-face again.

“This is our fifth year after coming out of the pandemic. I think people are just anxious to come out. I just wanted to make sure we had this opportunity to do that this year,” Indian Orchard Citizen Council President Zaida Govan said.

The event featured 13 food trucks, along with artists and entertainers from all over the region, including Shriners Clowns and a Rolling Video Game Truck.