MASS. (WWLP)- Inflation has hit a 40 year high with consumer prices continually going up across the commonwealth.

Last month prices going up 7.5 percent on everything from meat to gas. With the Superbowl underway the rise in common super bowl staples like wings, chili, and a variety of different snacks has people in western Mass cutting back and finding alternatives.

22News spoke with super bowl fan, Mateo Arce, who found an alternative to buying expensive meat at the store.

“I’ve noticed meats have been a lot more than usual, more like nachos, more chips and stuff because pizza is super easy. You get a large pie, a couple of wings and it’ll satisfy everybody.”

Like Mateo you can try opting for other food options or even preparing some Superbowl snacks and meals at home to cut down on dining out or delivery costs.