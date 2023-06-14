CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Prices for groceries, housing, and energy are constantly changing across the U.S., and while new numbers show inflation is cooling, are people actually seeing that while they shop?

Local residents tell 22News what they are seeing with prices and they say they aren’t seeing much relief in the grocery stores or with housing costs. “Most items you buy on a daily basis like eggs, milk, that’s sky rocketing and you just have to budget,” says Susan Beaudette of West Springfield.

Over the past year, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics says prices for items like citrus fruits and fresh whole milk have deflated. But Susan from West Springfield says, she hasn’t seen much relief from high prices in the grocery stores so she tries to budgets by only buying what she needs.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, inflation went down in May to the lowest rate in two years, due to lower energy costs like gasoline and electricity. The bureau’s consumer price index report indicates that Prices at the pump are down 20 percent in the past year.

Meanwhile, goods like shelter, household furniture, motor vehicle insurance and new vehicles, are where they are seeing noticeable annual increases.

Kashaun Raiford from Springfield says basic necessities like food and a place to live should be affordable. The bureau’s CPI reading on Tuesday, showed a monthly increase in shelter inflation, to 0.6 percent in May, up from 0.4 percent in April.

And Wednesday, the federal reserve announced that they will not be making any changes to its key interest rate.