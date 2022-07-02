CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation continues to force Americans to scale back on spending, and the holiday weekend is no exception.

According to a new study, the cost of a July Fourth cookout will likely be double compared to last year. In a recent report, the American Farm Bureau Federation found the average July Fourth cookout serving 10 people will cost $69.68.

That’s up 17% or about $10 compared to last summer. The study suggests that supply chain disruptions, inflation, and the war in Ukraine are to blame.

Among the most common cookout food items, ground beef has spiked the highest in price. Other popular cookout meats like chicken breasts and pork chops, and staples like potato salad, hamburger buns, and cookies, have also increased in price since last summer.

While cookouts may have to be scaled back this holiday weekend not all prices have gone up. Some items like strawberries, sliced cheese, and potato chips have actually gone down in price. So folks may look to get creative with their holiday recipes this year to incorporate those items that cost less.

Inflation has people pinching pennies everyday, from the gas pump to the grocery store. But, this Fourth of July weekend, some are celebrating regardless the of grocery bill.

John Matlock of West Springfield said, “Especially for holidays, they’re only here and there. You might as well enjoy the day.”

Though that may be challenging given the spike in food prices. A new study shows that the cost of popular cookout items has sky-rocketed this year.

Karen Matlock told 22News, “Yeah I definitely noticed that the prices are higher this year than they were last year for sure and we buy usually the same things. The basic hamburgers, hot dogs, nothing fancy but, yet the prices are up there.”

Shoppers can also expect to pay more for potato salad, hamburger buns, and cookies. And although cookout costs are higher this year, there’s optimism that it’ll be money well-spent.

John continued, “It’s going to cost extra money no matter what day it’s on so, enjoy the holiday and have fun. Make up for it in the next week. Pinch a little here, pinch a little there if you can and look for the deals.”