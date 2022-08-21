CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation is taking a toll on household budgets, families are focusing on just buying basics or bare essentials and trying to find more affordable options as inflation continues to impact everyone’s wallets.

Families are facing a difficult time trying to keep up with bills, put food on the table and gas in the car as prices continue to rise everywhere. Especially households that have more than one child going back to school.

Some parents are stretching their dollars and buying generic brands, purchasing only the essentials or shopping sales. Many communities have hosted backpack or school supply drives to offer a helping hand for members in their communities.

“School supplies have went up tremendously, so like buying notebooks and little things like that it’s pretty steep,” said Ebony badger of Springfield. “Especially, if you have multiple kids it’s hard… It’s beautiful that the community comes together and help the community out, it really helps a lot of families out.”

Families are trying to shop smart by waiting for items to go on sale, clipping coupons or buying in bulk

as we quickly approach the start of the school year.