LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Record high inflation will lead to a more expensive summer getaway, many rethinking their plans as gas prices remain high.

If you plan on traveling this summer it’s most likely going to cost you a little more with things like gas and airfares rising to record highs. The cost of living is hitting American consumers hard and that could impact summer travel.

From the gas pump, to the grocery store, to the airport, Americans are paying more. Airfare is surging as higher fuel prices and strong travel demand drive up the cost of flights. Consumers spent $8.8 billion on domestic U.S. airline tickets last month. That’s up 28% compared with March 2019, before the Covid pandemic.

Higher fares are one of the latest examples of inflation, which is hitting consumers at gas stations, supermarkets and in the housing market. While gas prices have gone down a few cents over the last few weeks it’s still hitting drivers hard. That is causing some to rethink their summer travel plans.

“You can see it in the grocery prices. Gas itself, everything is going up. It’s impacting a lot of people, myself included. You see it in your paycheck and you don’t have enough money to do other things at times.” Roger Rouillard, Ludlow

Concerns for many Americans struggling to make ends meet. Covid lockdowns in China could also lead to more supply chain disruption and higher prices. Meantime, airline executives predict a busy travel season, even with these high prices.