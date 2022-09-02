LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Labor Day Weekend is here! The unofficial end to summer is one last opportunity to get away, but AAA predicts this weekend could be quieter than in years past.



Through an informal regional survey, AAA found that only 31% plan to travel, and 49% said they definitely will not travel.



More than half of those who said they plan to stay home cited inflation as one of the main reasons; that both gas and airfare prices influenced their decision.



AAA did say, however, that a significant number do plan on traveling in the remaining months of the year, as airfare prices are expected to drop in the fall and winter.



If you do plan on traveling, especially by air, travel experts say to map out a “Plan B” for the weekend. Staffing issues and an increase in cancellations at the airport increase the likelihood that your holiday plans could be altered. Try to keep your belongings in your carry-on bag to avoid luggage issues, and keep up-to-date with delays by downloading your airline’s mobile app.



If you plan on driving, there is relief at the gas pump as compared to earlier this summer. The current average price is $3.38 per gallon; a big decrease from the record of around $5.00 per gallon back in June.