CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Retail Federation reports that consumer prices are 19 percent higher this year than they were pre-pandemic due to inflation.

Because of that, they were expecting holiday spending to grow between three and four percent over last year, which would be the smallest year-over-year change in the past three years.

According to survey data, more than half of Americans believe they are worse off financially than they were a year ago.