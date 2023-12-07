National median rent price is about $1,900, up from $1,500 in January of 2020.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Inflation is expected to ease through 2024 and Wall Street is betting that the Fed will start cutting interest rates by mid-year.

Half of Americans say they’re worse off financially today compared to a year ago according to a recent NewsNation poll. More than 90% are still concerned about rising prices and a majority think inflation is a bigger problem than crime, immigration and unemployment.

The economy has cooled under the weight of rising interest rates. Inflation fell to 3% in November after having peaked at 7.1% last year. This increased the chances that the United States could achieve a “soft landing” for the economy in the new year, but people are still worried.

While prices are rising at a slower pace than they were, consumers have noticed that what goes up doesn’t always come down. Bread and chicken costs roughly a third more today than it did two years ago. And people at the pump are still paying more than 50 percent on gas.

Homeownership feels increasingly out of reach as mortgage rates are near their highest levels in two decades. Renting isn’t any easier, the national median rent price is about $1,900, up from $1,500 in January of 2020.

Americans have also racked up $1.8 trillion in credit card debt and more people are falling behind on their payments especially now that the holiday spending is in full swing.