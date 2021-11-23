Infrastructure bill will allow Massachusetts to advance overdue projects

(WWLP) – The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last week by President Joe Biden promises to spread billions of dollars in new funding across the country.

AAA expects more than 1.2 million Bay Staters will travel for Thanksgiving. That’s up more than 15% from a year ago and most of those people will drive rather than fly. But money coming from the major infrastructure bill could help ease holiday traffic in years to come.

The bipartisan infrastructure bill signed into law last week by President Joe Biden could help ease traffic congestion.

Massachusetts expects to get more than $10 billion in funding from the $1.2 trillion bill, which includes a $550 billion increase over current spending levels.

“I want to make sure it doesn’t get spent in just the Boston area. We have projects out here in the pioneer valley, western and central Massachusetts that are in deep need of attention and funding. This should provide the funding.” Congressman Jim McGovern, (D) Massachusetts

Senator Ed Markey says the specific grant programs could provide funding for bigger projects like replacing the aging Cape Cod bridges or passenger rail from Boston past Worcester to Springfield and Pittsfield. Markey said the rail project could help limit the amount of cars on the roads.

“It gives us a chance to connect every part of the state with the eastern Massachusetts economy. But also eastern mass out to Worcester, out to Springfield, out to Pittsfield. This is a big opportunity.” Senator Ed Markey, (D) Massachusetts

Gov. Charlie Baker said the money will allow the state to advance some “necessary” and “overdue” projects over the next five or six years. To help mitigate traffic, MassDOT has suspended construction statewide until next Monday, November 29.