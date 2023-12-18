STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two off-duty officers rescued an injured hawk found in the area of Route 102 in Stockbridge.

Massachusetts Police Sgt. Ruef and his son Trooper Ruef saw a red-tailed hawk that was struggling to maintain its balance and rolling around in the travel lane of Route 102 last week. After they blocked the lane to prevent any further injury, the hawk quickly flew away into the woods crashing into several trees.

State Police Association of Massachusetts

Trooper Ruef used his jacket to quickly capture the hawk and take it into custody. The hawk was brought to the Westfield State Police Barracks and is now in the hands of the Mass Bird Of Prey Rehab in Conway. They expect the hawk to make a full recovery and will be released in the spring.