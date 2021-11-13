Injured hiker rescued from Mt. Tom

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — A man is in the hospital after he was injured from falling down an embankment on Mt. Tom Saturday afternoon.

The Holyoke Fire Department responded to the Mt. Tom Reservation around 1 p.m. for an injured hiker. A 20-year-old man slipped and fell down an embankment and was unconscious. According to officials, a cell phone call from a fellow hiker described their location off the Metacomet Monadnock trail.

Courtesy Holyoke Fire Department

Courtesy Holyoke Fire Department

Easthampton Police and Action Ambulance Paramedics also responded to the area and assisted with the rescue. It took about an hour to get the man into the ambulance. A Life star helicopter from Hartford landed on a nearby playground which took the patient to Baystate’s trauma center.