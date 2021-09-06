Injured swimmer rescued at Connecticut River in Holyoke

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
HFD Conn., river swimmer rescue

Photo courtesy Holyoke Fire Department

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP)–An injured swimmer was rescued by the Holyoke Fire Department (HFD) Monday afternoon after falling on rocks along the Connecticut River.

HFD Captain Kevin Cavagnac reported that the department was called to the Dinosaur Tracks Park on Route 5 (Northampton Street) after receiving a 911 reporting an injured swimmer.

Rescuers found a 54-year-old man on the bank with a hip/leg injury. He had apparently slipped on wet rocks. The crew used a “stokes basket” stretcher to carry the man up the steep access where he was brought by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today