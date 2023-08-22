SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After 55 years, the Eastfield Mall in Springfield officially closed its doors on July 15th.

The Eastfield Mall is expected to be developed into a mixed-use commercial and retail hub in the coming years. The Springfield City Council approved a special permit for Onyx Springfield Crossing to redevelop the property at 1655 Boston Road. Onyx, which is based in Needham, plans to build a more contemporary retail and commercial development at the mall site.

A 22News viewer sent photos on Monday of the vacant site after it closed.

The Hampden County Special Response Team and Medical Emergency Response Team recently used the vacant mall to train their officers and medical staff in the event of an active shooter. The response teams include members of local police departments, fire departments, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Office.

Onyx Partners are planning to demolish the current building and build something new. The total cost of the redevelopment will fall between $65 million and $85 million and will take approximately two years to complete. The development will include a nationally recognized anchor and other well-known national brand tenants who will be announced at a later date as the development project advances.

Here’s where businesses in Eastfield Mall are relocating

Agawam, MA

• Incredible Toys – New Location: 270 Main Street, Unit: A

Holyoke, MA

• Donovan’s Irish Pub – 80 Jarvis Road

• Raw Beauty Brand – 141 High Street

• Exotic Scentsations – Holyoke Mall

• Milan Menswear – Holyoke Mall

• Midnight Odyssey Crystals – Holyoke Mall

• Perfume Club, Inc. – Holyoke Mall

Ludlow, MA

• Millennium Nails – 346 West Street

Springfield, MA

• A Blast From the Past & More – 518 Main Street, Indian Orchard

• Bliss Threading Place – 1760 Boston Road

• Blunt Park Universe – Breckwood Shops, 457 Breckwood Blvd.

• Cellular Galaxy – 1924 Wilbraham Road

• Charlene’s Boutique – 180 Eastern Avenue

• Dress for Success Western MA – 45 Lyman Street

• Ethics Beauty Supply – 1400 Boston Road

• GodUs Boutique – 5 Taylor Street

• Mykonos II – 1441 Main Street

• OM Party & Floral Shop (Formerly “A Dollar”) – 1101 Boston Road

• Rapid Cuts Barber Shop – 439 Main Street

• The Capanna – Downtown Marketplace 1365 Main Street

• Tranquility Day Spa and Salon – 1300 Boston Road, Unit B

Wilbraham, MA

• Mall Barber Shop – 2440 Boston Road

• School of Fish – 2133 Boston Road

Enfield, CT

• Calm Panda Smartshop – Enfield Square Mall, 90 Elm Street

• New Age Wrestling – Enfield Square Mall, 90 Elm Street