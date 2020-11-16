Interact with Santa live at area malls

Julianna, 3, and Dylan, 5, Lasczak visit with Santa through a transparent barrier at a Bass Pro Shop in Bridgeport, Conn., Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Santa Claus is coming to the mall — just don’t try to sit on his lap. Malls are doing all they can to keep the jolly old man safe from the coronavirus, including banning kids from sitting on his knee, no matter if they’ve been naughty or nice. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A favorite holiday tradition is going to look a little different this year due to COVID-19 safety restrictions.

Usually, children love to climb up on Santa’s lap and give him their Christmas list. Depending on what mall you go to, you may still be able to talk to him with social distancing protocols in place.

At the Holyoke and Hampshire malls, kids will be able to interact with Santa while staying 6 feet away. That means no sitting on his lap this year. Face masks will be required and reservations are strongly encouraged, as well.

In addition, the Holyoke Mall and Enfield Square Mall are facilitating video chats with Santa this year, if you prefer to give him your list virtually. The Eastfield Mall will announce holiday plans later this week.