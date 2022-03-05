CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A large group of western Massachusetts women of all ages did themselves proud Saturday wit their 10th annual International Women’s Day celebration.

Several generations of women participated in the celebration at the 450 bouquet building in Chicopee. Founder of the event, Karina Dise was joined by Springfield City Councilor Kateri Walsh, who chairs Springfield’s Women’s Commission and is a long time supporter of such events.

“I believe it’s the bringing of culture and nationality to people of all different to celebrate together,” said Karina Dise, who founded the annual celebration.

“When Karina started this she came to us with the idea,” Walsh told 22News. “It’s grown women and young girls particularly, young girls who come to show their talent.”

22News Anchor Ciara Speller hosted the International Women’s Day celebration.