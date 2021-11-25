Iona’s Kitchen partners with local Church to help those in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Long before most of us were even awake this morning, Kelly Dobbins the owner of Iona’s Kitchen was working with the Springfield Partners for Community Action delivering meals to hundreds of western Massachusetts veterans and their families.

“Well, it was a lot of work today. We started at 3 a.m., and we started packing up the meals at 7 a.m. and we packed over 700 meals today,” Dobbins said.

Kelly Dobbin’s day was far from over with the donated meals to veterans. He then provided the food for a community Thanksgiving dinner at the Orchard Covenant Church on Berkshire Avenue. People from the neighborhood with nowhere else to go for Thanksgiving dinner were made welcome to enjoy dinner in a warm atmosphere.

“We just wanted to partner with Kelly from Iona’s. He loves to care and he has a heart for the orchard. So it just makes sense to do this on Thanksgiving,” the Pastor of Orchard Covenant Church said.

And so by helping the Orchard Covenant Church with its third annual community Thanksgiving dinner, Chef Kelly Dobbins has put in a full day re-affirming the meaning of Thanksgiving in his community.